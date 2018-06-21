Players fitness worries under-20 coach

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

UNDER-20 national team acting coach Charles Bwale is worried about the fitness levels of the players ahead of next month’s 2019 Niger Africa Cup of Nations last round first leg against Burundi.Bwale said in Lusaka yesterday that the fitness levels leave much to be desired.

“It is like when these players go back to their respective clubs they relax. We expect them to work hard all the time,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/