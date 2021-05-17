Player dies during league match

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

MUCHINGA Province Division One side Chinsali Super Stars are mourning their captain, Austin Sichuunda, who died after collapsing during the match against Isoka Stars on Saturday in Isoka.

According to Chinsali Super Stars secretary and team manager Thomas Mayaka, Sichuunda died shortly after a confrontation with the referee, who had ordered a penalty to be retaken after the visitors’ goalkeeper had saved the initial spot-kick.

"I can't state the exact cause of his death. I think only the police can do that, but what happened was that he collapsed during the match," Mayaka told Sports Mail yesterday. "The referee had awarded a penalty to Isoka and our goalkeeper saved, but the referee ordered that the penalty be retaken because he suspected the goalkeeper to have moved out of line before the