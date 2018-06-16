Play part in dialogue, Lungu urges Muslims

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is hopeful all churches, including the Muslim faith, will fully participate in the national dialogue.The head of State has urged all Zambians to view the differences in religious beliefs as a catalyst for peaceful co-existence amid diversity.

He said he acknowledges the important role the Muslim community in Zambia plays in advancing the cause of humanity through their religious and charity work.