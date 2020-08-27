‘Plant-based food best’

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

ZAMBIANS have been urged to include more vegetables and fruits in place of red meat in their diets to avoid lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

The Bureau of Medical Nutrition director Jiji Cheelo says the increase in poor health among Zambians is largely due to the types of food they consume.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Dr Cheelo advised Zambians to avoid chocolate, spicy foods, junk food, meat and dairy products.

He urged people to also avoid taking too much tea, coffee, colas, alcohol, tobacco and refined foods.

Dr Cheelo said research has linked regular consumption of red meat to a number of health problems like heart disease, cancers, kidney problems and digestive issues. CLICK TO READ MORE