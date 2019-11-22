Planned road humps by Lusaka City Council source of concern

Dear editor,

THE recent announcement by Lusaka City Council that it was sourcing funds to erect humps on new roads is interesting.

The figure being sought is around K32 million or so.

The council states that this will reduce accidents. I wish to advise the council to proceed with caution and not turn the roads into nightmares for traffic.

My experience with humps is that if they are placed willy-nilly, they tend to cause congestion which is the opposite to what is currently being done- decongesting Lusaka.

Look at Twin Palm Road, there are more than 37 humps and rumble strips before you get to Chainda. Some of those between ZAF Compound and the cemetery are completely unnecessary and only make driving stressful.

The humps themselves are too steep for smaller vehicles especially, and corrode their underside. Their design can be improved.

Finally, should the council not prioritise the construction of traffic lights, preferably solar, on these new roads? This is more of a better safety feature in a congested atmosphere than those infernal humps.

CONCERNED MOTORIST