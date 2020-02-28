Pivoty says Kamanga out to finish Kalu

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

VETOED vice-presidential aspirant Pivoty Simwanza says the latest fight between Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga and his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya is simply a continuation of a long-running feud.

Simwanza, who has equally vowed to fight to clear his name up to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if necessary, says he knows this because he has previously been used to fight Kalusha.