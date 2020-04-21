Pivoty, Mamfunda, Zimba get lifelines

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NDOLA businessman Pivoty Simwanza and two others who were initially disqualified from contesting the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections have been given a lifeline after the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) wrote to the association requesting that the trio’s cases be looked at again by the appeals committee.

Simwanza, who was vying for the FAZ vice-presidency, and two presidential candidates, Ricky Mamfunda and Sugyo Zimba, will have their cases reheard if FAZ accepts the request by the NSCZ.

The elections committee vetoed Simwanza on the ground that he had a pending disciplinary case while Mamfunda and Zimba were disqualified for being nominated by the same club, George United. But it has turned out that Mamfunda and