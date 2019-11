MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

WHEN Rosemary Mapisila, 25, did not return 30 minutes after she told her husband, Jonathan Ngwende, 27, that she had gone to the toilet, he decided to follow, but to his shock he found her having sex with his landlord’s son in a pit-latrine.

Ngwende told the Matero court that he called neighbours to witness the incident which occurred on October 31 at around 05:00 hours.