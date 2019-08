ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

MIDFIELDER Austin Muwowo says Orlando Pirates will overcome Green Eagles in Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round return leg in Johannesburg.

Eagles beat Pirates 1-0 in Lusaka on August 10 courtesy of midfielder Spencer Sautu's goal and the South Africans need to score two unanswered goals to progress to the first round.