Pirates run riot before capacity crowd

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, CHISHALA MUSONDA

Lusaka, Livingstone

FOR all the organisation that has taken place off the pitch, City of Lusaka are being given a reminder that perhaps they may not be ready for promotion to the Super League just yet.

Having changed coaches with Isaac Chansa replacing Serb Veselin Jelusic, City have dropped points against basement side Zesco Shockers and Livingstone Pirates.

The draw against Shockers in Mongu was possibly acceptable as it was Chansa’s first game in charge, but the 3-0 thrashing by Pirates on Sunday at a fully packed Maramba Stadium in Livingstone was an embarrassment.

While the focus was on City, Pirates also deserve some commendation.

For Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Southern Province chairman Francis Hafwiti, there could be more to Pirates’ performance.

