Pirates also resist league resumption

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

IT LOOKS like Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will have to use a whip to get its wish of having the Provincial Division One teams play two more games before proceeding to the National Division One play-offs.

Consensus, at least among the leaders in the 10 provinces, appears to be against the decision to play two more games.

Konkola Blades (Copperbelt), Real Nakonde (Muchinga), Trident (North-Western) and Luena Buffaloes (Western Province) have all voiced concern and opposition to the idea of resuming play.

The opposition is mainly to do with concerns over the spread of the coronavirus with most Provincial Division One teams said to lack capacity to meet the health protocols that have been outlined by FAZ.

Southern Province Division One leaders Livingstone Pirates have become the latest side to voice opposition to the idea of going ahead with two more games.