PICZ fears global recession

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

PROFESSIONAL Insurance Corporation Zambia (PICZ) says a severe global recession is almost certain if no stringent measures are put in place to contain the coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Department for International Development (DFID) have set aside US$150,000 to help Zambia adequately prepare for the coronavirus outbreak following increased cases outside China.

The virus, which has spread to 38 more countries, has resulted in businesses losing revenue and disrupting supply chains due to China's factory shutdown