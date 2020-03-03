Business

PICZ fears global recession

March 3, 2020
1 Min Read
BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 21: Chinese children wear protective masks as they wait to board trains at Beijing Railway station before the annual Spring Festival on January 21, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new coronavirus rose to nearly 300 in mainland China Tuesday as health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday and cases have been reported in other parts of Asia including in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
PROFESSIONAL Insurance Corporation Zambia (PICZ) says a severe global recession is almost certain if no stringent measures are put in place to contain the coronavirus.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Department for International Development (DFID) have set aside US$150,000 to help Zambia adequately prepare for the coronavirus outbreak following increased cases outside China.
The virus, which has spread to 38 more countries, has resulted in businesses losing revenue and disrupting supply chains due to China’s factory shutdown CLICK TO READ MORE

