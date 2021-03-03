Pick rightly after divorce, urges minister

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has advised married couples who opt for divorce not to be selfish but to consider the consequences of their actions as they have adverse effects on children.

This is after latest media reports revealed that over 20,000 marriages were dissolved countrywide last year, with Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces each recording the highest cases of over 4,000 divorces.

Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri said in an interview that there are a number of factors that have led to the surge in divorce cases in Zambia.

Ms Phiri said among them are lack of