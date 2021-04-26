Pick people’s choice

NANCY SIAME, Kasempa

TO GUARANTEE early victory for the Patriotic Front (PF) in the August 12 general elections, party structures should not be biased when recommending people for adoption as candidates to the central committee.

Vice-President Inonge Wina said adopting candidates should be on merit because their popularity will help the party to easily secure victory.

Mrs Wina said when she addressed party officials here yesterday that candidates should be picked based on their popularity because it is not only PF members who will vote for them but the general citizenry.

“Make sure that the candidates you pick are the people’s choice. I know that some structures may be biased towards certain candidates.

“We should look ahead because we need to achieve 50 perent plus one [threshold]. A winning candidate will not CLICK TO READ MORE