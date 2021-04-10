Phosile Makwakwa: Geared to change face of Lusaka Central

NOMSA NKANA

Lusaka

AS August general elections draw near, candidates vying for various elective positions are also gearing themselves to have a stake in the governance of Zambia.

Among the Parliamentary aspirants is New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) Phosile Makwakwa, who intends to contest the Lusaka Central seat, which is currently held by Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament (MP) and former Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe.

Lusaka Central constituency, which is considered to be the heartbeat of Zambia, covers central and eastern part of Lusaka divided in four wards and with an estimated population of about 500,000.

And Ms Makwakwa believes she is well able to manage this vast constituency given her background of leadership in the women’s movement where she served in various capacities.

“For the most part of my life in the women’s movement, I was involved in policy formulation and pushing for those policies to be implemented by Government, among other tasks,” she said. Ms Makwawa has not only been a force in the women’s movement in Zambia, but has also worked in both urban and rural areas with traditional leaders, church leaders, women and youth groups at various levels. Given this background, she feels that experience has given her full understanding of Government development processes. She, therefore, thinks it is now time to get involved in implementation of policies that she had been formulating through joining the political arena. Ms Makwakwa believes she is the right candidate for Lusaka Central constituency as Zambian politics need women of her calibre who have the intellectual capacity to articulate issues and find solutions to the challenges that the country is facing. She says Zambia has been under the leadership of men in the past years and this is time to have gender equality in decision making processes. If elected into office, Ms Makwakwa intends to address water and sanitation and power challenges in Silwizya Ward, Kabulonga Ward 1, Bauleni Ward State Lodge and Thorn Park. “I want to ensure that every household has water and energy. Governments have come and gone but none have addressed the developmental problems in the constituency, especially Bauleni Township. I will ensure legislation that will make it mandatory to have running water for every household and ensure that the budget covers for enabling water facility acquisition, garbage recycling and safe disposal,” she said. Ms Makwakwa also intends to address CLICK TO READ MORE