Phones for few ‘good men’

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

THE Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) has awarded 20 married and single men of Kuku township with phones for good behaviour that contributes to the reduction of gender-based violence (GBV) in their homes and the community.

YWCA Good Husband project campaign coordinator Richard Nawa said the men and boys have exhibited good behaviour after undergoing the training for over one year.

Mr Nawa said this campaign targets men and boys because they are the major perpetrators of GBV in communities. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/