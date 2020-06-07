Court News

Phone repairer rings trouble, ordered to pay K500 for doing bad job

June 7, 2020
CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka
A PHONE repairer learnt how to do his job the hard way when the court ordered him to pay his customer K500 for doing a bad job.
This is in a case in which Jacob Sokoshi, 76, sued Kasonde Saido for payment of K1,500.
Sokoshi said he bought an Itel phone in 2017 and when it developed a fault last year he took it to Saido to repair it.
Sokoshi said the phone was repaired but after a few days it started draining the battery within minutes when previously it would last for CLICK TO READ MORE

