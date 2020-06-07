Phone repairer rings trouble, ordered to pay K500 for doing bad job

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A PHONE repairer learnt how to do his job the hard way when the court ordered him to pay his customer K500 for doing a bad job.

This is in a case in which Jacob Sokoshi, 76, sued Kasonde Saido for payment of K1,500.

Sokoshi said he bought an Itel phone in 2017 and when it developed a fault last year he took it to Saido to repair it.

Sokoshi said the phone was repaired but after a few days it started draining the battery within minutes when previously it would last for CLICK TO READ MORE