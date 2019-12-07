‘Philosophical’ Lwandamina seeks to tip Mazembe

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola

WHEN some businessmen acquired the Caterpillar dealership in Zambia, they decided to trade under the Mazembe, which was a major supplier to the mines.

The dealership was lucrative and attracted some envy.

Congolese side TP Mazembe are also the envy of many. Bankrolled by businessman Moise Katumbi, they have been among the dominant forces in African football in recent times. Or put more accurately, it has regained its footing in African football having been a major force in the late 60s when it won the then African Cup of Champions back-to-back in 1967 and 1968 and