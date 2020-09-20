Phase 2 NRC issuance launched

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

THE second phase of the 2020 mobile National Registration Card (NRC) issuance exercise has begun today in the five provinces.

The exercise will run for 40 days and will cover the five provinces – Lusaka, Central, Muchinga, Western and Southern.

The second phase will run up to October 29, 2020 in all the five provinces.

The first phase ran from August 1, 2020 to September 19 covering Luapula, Northern, North-Western, Copperbelt and Eastern provinces.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark the launch of phase two in Lusaka yesterday, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said the first phase was a success despite a few teething challenges which have been addressed.

Mr Kampyongo said the first phase was characterised by some political cadres interfering with operations of the registration officers.