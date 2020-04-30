Pharmacists in lab to find virus cure

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

PHARMACISTS have started identifying plants from which a possible coronavirus cure can be extracted, according to Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) president Jerome Kanyika.

Mr Kanyika has, however, cautioned members of the public against using concoctions as they lack scientific evidence.

Some people have resorted to using herbs and other traditional remedies to prevent themselves from contracting the disease that is claiming thousands every