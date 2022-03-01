Pharmacist relatives ask police to cover funeral costs

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

SOME relatives of late Lusaka pharmacist Victor Chirwa, who was shot by C5 police officers in November last year on suspicion that his vehicle was used for aggravated robbery, have demanded that Zambia Police Service should cover all funeral and burial expenses. But the police service says it is yet to hear from the family on the matter. Mr Chirwa, who was re admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) two weeks ago for breathing difficulties and was placed on oxygen, died on Sunday around 17:30 hours. And some relatives spoken to on condition of anonymity have accused police of allegedly killing their relative “in cold blood”. “They [police] have now succeeded in killing Victor, it’s a mission accomplished for them and we can only ask God to punish whoever is involved in this. “They really have been on Victor, they even fabricated a story that the phone they took away from him was stolen from a woman of Kabwe and yet he had receipts from Mobile City [phone shop], where he bought it. The police should now come and bury him since their plans have CLICK TO READ MORE