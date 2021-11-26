PF’s Sibongile loses Kasama Central seat

HENRY SINYANGWE, CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

SIBONGILE Mwamba, better known as the daughter of former Minister of Defence Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), has become the latest casualty in the ongoing judgments regarding the August 12 parliamentary elections.

So far, the Patriotic Front (PF) has seen Bowman Lusambo (Kabushi), Joseph Malanji (Kwacha) and Mutotwe Kafwaya (Lunte) among the high-profile names to lose petitions in court although all of them have appealed to the Constitutional Court. Now, Ms Mwamba, who was earlier reported to have lost her Kasama Central seat, which was previously occupied by her father under the same part, PF, has followed suit. This follows a judgment delivered yesterday by Ndola High Court judge Emelia Sunkutu, who was sitting in Mansa. Kasama Central losing United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Rodrick Chewe had petitioned the election of Ms Mwamba citing several electoral malpractices. Mr Chewe had asked Judge Sunkutu to declare the election null and void because of malpractices, which included the use of tribal remarks. He had submitted that Ms Mwamba's father, Geoffrey Mwamba, and PF senior member Chishimba Kambwili had used tribal remarks during the campaigns. In passing judgment yesterday, Justice Sunkutu, who had to briefly suspend the court proceedings due to confusion between the two parties despite