Pfizer vaccine for children: Is Zambia ready?

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

WHAT is the next step for Zambia owing to the fact that some countries have approved the use of Pfizer vaccine for children? Zambia, through the Ministry of Health, has continued to look at ways and means to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay, and one of the strategies the country has committed to is the mass vaccination against the disease, in addition to the five golden rules of preventing its spread. With high hesitancy levels in the country, the campaigns aimed at improving the vaccine uptake have intensified with the aim of reaching herd immunity. South Africa is among the countries that have accepted the use of Pfizer vaccine among children.The programme to vaccinate children as young as five years old, using Pfizer in South Africa, has been rolled out.

Previously, people believed that children were immune to coronavirus, the myth that has since been debunked after confirmed positive cases among children and deaths were recorded. Once the use of Pfizer vaccine among children is approved in Zambia, the two first sites which will be considered are Lusaka and Kitwe on the Copperbelt. I interviewed some infectious diseases specialists and members of the community to hear their take on the matter.Ministry of Health infectious diseases specialist Paul Zulu said when he recently addressed journalists during the Media Science Café (MESICA) in Lusaka that, at the moment, Lusaka and Kitwe are the only sites equipped with specialised refrigerators suitable for Pfizer storage. Dr Zulu said currently Zambia is at the tail end of the third wave of Covid-19 as we have seen cases dropping in health facilities, but that there is no need to drop the guard as the fourth wave is likely to be severe. “Pfizer requires specialised fridges. The two places with such fridges which freeze as low as negative 80 degrees [Celsius] are in Lusaka and Kitwe,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Health has continued encouraging adults to get vaccinated before it looks at the approval of the use of Pfizer for children. Dr Zulu said one thing that parents and guardians must consider once the use of Pfizer is approved is the safety of their children. “Parents must know that children are at high risk of contracting coronavirus at school and need prevention by getting vaccinated,” Dr Zulu pointed out. Another issue Dr Zulu brought to the attention of journalists is that most children fail to wear masks properly.He said as much as vaccination at the moment is voluntary, the Ministry of Health strongly recommends that everyone gets vaccinated. Dr Zulu says if the levels of vaccine hesitancy continue, the Ministry of Health might at some point recommend for it to become mandatory. Meanwhile, the ministry will remain committed towards seeing great improvement in the high uptake of Covid-19 vaccines.Dr Zulu observed that journalists can be role models in improving the uptake by debunking all the myths surrounding the vaccines. So far, Zambia has five coronavirus vaccines that have been approved, including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac, and soon we will have Pfizer and Moderna on board. Ministry of Health director for infectious diseases Lloyd Mulenga says though there seems to be some level of coronavirus vaccine hesitancy among some adults, he foresees a situation whereby it would be easier to execute the coronavirus vaccine exercise among the children in Zambia. He explains that the existence of the robust immunisation programme for children in Zambia is a good pointer.Professor Mulenga explains that the Ministry of Health might find it a bit difficult to immunise the elderly people in the country because, apparently, there is no known immunisation programme for Zambian adults. In other countries, adults are vaccinated every other year for influenza and other infectious diseases, so it becomes easier for them to capture the adults whenever an immunisation programme of any nature is rolled out.

Prof Mulenga says in the United States (US), he would not be allowed, as a medical doctor, to see any patient at any hospital if he is not vaccinated against influenza. “Before engaging me, they would always ask if I am vaccinated against influenza. Sometimes, they would even remove you from pay if you are not vaccinated. This is in an era where they have these routine vaccinations for adults,” he said. Therefore, for this reason, Prof Mulenga feels the vaccination of children against coronavirus would be different because, already, children in Zambia receive a lot of vaccines. “We think that if we can link the Covid-19 vaccine to the routine immunisation programme for children, it will be better,” he said. Prof Mulenga insists that the Covid-19 vaccination programme among children is likely to be easier than it has been among adults. Zambia has not managed to hit the 10 percent coronavirus vaccination target by September this year, but the ministry is hopeful it will attain this goal before the end of the year. “President Hakainde Hichilema recently re-launched the coronavirus vaccination campaign and we hope to see many people coming up. We believe this is a game changer,” he said.

Currently, Zambia is at 6.4 percent of the population against Covid-19 and the target is 70 percent to reach herd immunity. “We are still way behind as a country when it comes to vaccination and we hope with time, a lot of that will change. We hope to see a situation where vaccination will be one of the key strategies around improving and changing the way we are managing coronavirus,” Dr Zulu said. Charity Mulenga, a mother of four, said she would only allow her children to get vaccinated if she is assured that Pfizer is safe. “If I have never had any problems with any vaccinations administered by health workers in our health facilities, I would have no trouble with Pfizer as long as I am guaranteed it has no side effects,” she said. Another parent, Christopher Mwanza, said he is sceptical about all coronavirus vaccines, but that if the Ministry of Health gives an assurance that the vaccines have no severe side effects on the children, then he will not have trouble letting his children get the jab.

“Trouble would come in if any of them experiences organ damages and the like,” Mr Mwanza said.Overall, people should embrace the new development to have their children vaccinated against coronavirus. Our children are at higher risk of getting the virus as they are incapable of strictly adhering to safety measures and guidelines.

Vaccination will surely be the best solution to minimise and end coronavirus among children. Zambia recorded the first case of COVID-19 on March 18 last year and since then, coronavirus-related cases and deaths have continued rising. The author is senior reporter – online at Zambia Daily Mail.