PF will overcome economic hardships

HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

Zambia will overcome its economic challenges and the governing Patriotic Front (PF) will ably lead this effort, President Edgar Lungu has said.

He has also warned Zambians against being swayed by doomsayers, especially those without any experience in governance.

“Do not listen to naysayers and prophets of doom. They have never run government before. We may look humble but we will ensure that Zambia prospers,” President Lungu said.

He said this yesterday when addressing PF officials during the official opening of the Northern Province party convention.

President Lungu also called on all Zambians to work hard and not resign themselves to begging