PF, UPND welcome door-to-door orders

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

POLITICAL parties undertaking door-to-door mobilisation are required to notify police because failure to do so has resulted in clashes between rival cadres, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed.

The directive has been welcomed by the main political parties.

Mr Kanganja says unregulated door-to-door campaign activities and processions have resulted in political cadres clashing, with some getting injured.

He said some politicians are deliberately disregarding provisions of the law by conducting activities outside the requirement.

Mr Kanganja has directed regulating officers to be firm on the ground and ensure law and order prevails at CLICK TO READ MORE