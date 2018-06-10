PF, UPND VIOLENCE CULPRITS – LUNGU

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) are Zambia’s major culprits of political violence that can be curbed through dialogue, President Lungu has said.

He has called on the two parties to “sit down and talk about violence because the two are the major culprits of the vice”.

The President’s call comes in the wake of violence experienced during voting in the Chilanga Parliamentary by-election last Tuesday.

But UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka has opted to play the blame game, saying it is the PF which is more violent.

On the other hand, PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has said she has taken President Lungu's statement as an instruction to firmly deal with the issue of violence in