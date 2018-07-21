News

PF, UPND unite

July 21, 2018
1 Min Read
PATRIOTIC Front national youth chairperson Stephen Kampyongo signs an agreement to end political violence in Lusaka yesterday. Looking on are UPND deputy national youth chairperson Namunji Habeenzu (fourth right) and UPND member Obvious Mwalitata (standing). PICTURE: CHANDA MWENYA

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
THE Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) youths yesterday signed an agreement to end political violence ahead of the July 26 by-elections, signalling a new era in Zambia’s political landscape.In an unprecedented show of love for country, peace and one another, PF youth and security chairman Stephen Kampyongo and UPND deputy youth chairman Munji Habeenzu appended their signatures to a ‘peace pact’.
The ceremony was characterised by firm handshakes and hugs, polite jokes, broad smiles and shoulder-to-shoulder photo sessions.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1