PF, UPND unite

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) youths yesterday signed an agreement to end political violence ahead of the July 26 by-elections, signalling a new era in Zambia’s political landscape.In an unprecedented show of love for country, peace and one another, PF youth and security chairman Stephen Kampyongo and UPND deputy youth chairman Munji Habeenzu appended their signatures to a ‘peace pact’.

The ceremony was characterised by firm handshakes and hugs, polite jokes, broad smiles and shoulder-to-shoulder photo sessions.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/