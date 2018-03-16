PF, UPND geared for Chilanga by-election

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

VARIOUS political parties are geared to participate in the Chilanga parliamentary by-election following Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini’s decision to declare the seat vacant.

Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri said in an interview yesterday that the ruling party is ready to contest and win the by-election.

Mrs Phiri said the PF is waiting for the central committee to meet and pick a suitable candidate.