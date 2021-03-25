PF to deal with corruption allegations

PRISCILLA MWILA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Lusaka, Ndola

ALLEGATIONS of corruption in the Patriotic Front (PF) preliminary adoption process at district level will be investigated and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found wanting.

PF deputy national chairperson Davies Chama said in an interview yesterday that the party leadership is aware of the happenings in all constituencies because it receives intelligence information.

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament (MP) Jonas Chanda has accused one of his competitors, Warren Mwambazi, of engaging in corrupt practices to emerge as the best aspiring candidate.

Mr Mwambazi allegedly gave K10,000 cash to each of the 12 constituency officials on the interviewing panel and paid for their accommodation at a lodge.

He declined to comment on the allegation.

