PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Members of Parliament (MP) who will have nothing to show in 2021 will not be adopted because the ruling party has to fulfil its campaign promises to Zambians.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila said adoptions for the 2021 general elections will be on merit and performance-based because the party does not want passengers.