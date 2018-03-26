PF suspends Mumbi

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has been suspended for 30 days for gross misconduct.

Mrs Phiri has also been suspended as member of the PF central committee for the same period.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila told a media briefing yesterday that Mrs Phiri’s suspension is effective March 24 this year.

Mr Mwila said the decision was arrived at during a central committee meeting chaired by President Edgar Lungu on Saturday.