PF suspends Kang’ombe, Mpundu

KITWE Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe and former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu have been suspended from the Patriotic Front (PF) for alleged insubordination and lack of respect.

And Mr Mpundu yesterday could not avail himself at Kitwe district police headquarters where he was summoned for questioning.

PF Kitwe district chairperson Evaristo Chilufya has written letters to Mr Kang’ombe and Mr Mpundu informing them about their suspension from the party.

According to the letters, the two have been suspended for holding a press briefing in Kitwe on Sunday when Vice-President Inonge Wina and party secretary general Davies Mwila were in town.

