PF stands firm for Lungu

PRISCILLA MWILA, RUTH NCHEMBA

Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) will do everything possible to protect President Edgar Lungu from unjustified political attacks.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila has said the party will not allow any politician to abuse their freedom of speech by insulting the head of State.

Mr Mwila said this at a press briefing yesterday before handing over 4,000 bags of mealie meal to the Disaster Management and CLICK TO READ MORE