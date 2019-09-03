News

PF stands firm for Lungu

September 3, 2019
1 Min Read
Profile - PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila (left) with party media director Sunday Chanda and North-Western Province chairman Emmanuel Chihili (right) during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: BRIAN MALAMA

PRISCILLA MWILA, RUTH NCHEMBA
Lusaka
THE Patriotic Front (PF) will do everything possible to protect President Edgar Lungu from unjustified political attacks.
PF secretary general Davies Mwila has said the party will not allow any politician to abuse their freedom of speech by insulting the head of State.
Mr Mwila said this at a press briefing yesterday before handing over 4,000 bags of mealie meal to the Disaster Management and CLICK TO READ MORE

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1