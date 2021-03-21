PF senses Kambwili signal, awaits move

JACK MWEWA

Lusaka

AS NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili keeps everyone guessing about his next move, Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila says his hands are itching for the former’s return to PF. Mr Mwila said Mr

Kambwili’s blood is PF and that he is among those who founded, suffered and worked for the party. “Mr Kambwili is our brother and friend. We come a long way. He is one of those who founded the party, he suffered and worked for PF. His blood is

PF, in fact our hands are itching for his return,” Mr Mwila said in an interview on Friday. He said the PF family cannot

PF, in fact our hands are itching for his return," Mr Mwila said in an interview on Friday. He said the PF family cannot

wait to welcome Mr Kambwili back in the fold because the party is his home. Mr Mwila said if there was a party that knows Mr Kambwili, which he also knows well, the PF is that club because