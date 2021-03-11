PF says any member speaking against judiciary will be in trouble

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has warned of stern disciplinary action against its members issuing disparaging remarks against the judiciary.

The PF says it strongly believes in the principle of the rule of law and doctrine of separation of powers, and is amenable to advice.

Secretary general Davies Mwila said yesterday in a strongly-worded press statement that any member who defies the instruction not to issue statements against the judiciary will be disciplined.

Mr Mwila said this after the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) requested for a meeting with the PF leadership to register its disquiet over sentiments by Lusaka Province PF chairperson Paul Moonga that some Constitutional Court judges are susceptible to corruption.

Mr Moonga alleged that the opposition constituted a team of lawyers to be on standby, waiting to CLICK TO READ MORE