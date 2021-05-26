PF respects judiciary, rule of law

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) leadership disapproves of any conduct or sentiments, by party members, which undermine the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila says members of the governing party should endeavour to leave matters before the courts to be handled by competent authorities.

Mr Mwila said this in an apparent reference to PF Lusaka Province chairperson Kennedy Kamba, who recently said that Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa should be treated like a political opponent for allegedly politicking on President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August 12 general elections.

Mr Kamba also urged PF members to turn out in numbers and show solidarity to the head of State when he appears before court in the