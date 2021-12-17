PF regime spent K19.3bn over budget

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ON TOP of the K119.6 billion approved for spending in this year’s budget, the Patriotic Front (PF) administration spent an extra K19.3 billion on incidentals. Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane told Parliament yesterday that of the K19.3 billion, K1 billion was spent on the August 12 general election. Dr Musokotwane said K7.7 billion was allocated to restructuring and dismantling areas due to unanticipated higher cost of fuel importation and arrears to other players in the energy sector. He also said part of the money was spent on reducing debt to suppliers of goods and services to Government. “The Patriotic Front administration was unable to present the supplementary estimate number one of 2021 in the preceding session of Parliament which was dissolved on May 12, 2021. “This was due to laborious order of business which had to be considered by the House. The Treasury was authorised to spend K19,347,981,867 from the consolidated funds under excess expenditure by former President Edgar Lungu on May 4, 2021,” he said.

Of the K19.3 billion supplementary budget, K3.1 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Health for buying COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and other essential medical supplies. Dr Musokotwane said K1.7 billion was for dismantling arrears to suppliers of goods and services across