News

PF PICKS SAMPA

June 24, 2018
1 Min Read
FORMER Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa (left) is decorated with a PF chitenge material by secretary general Davies Mwila after he rejoined the party yesterday. PICTURE: BRIAN MALAMA

CAROL KALOMBE, Lusaka
AFTER so much anticipation over who would be adopted to contest the Lusaka mayoral election on the Patriotic Front (PF) ticket, the governing party yesterday announced Miles Sampa, former Matero Member of Parliament, as its candidate.
The election has been necessitated by the death of Mayor Wilson Kalumba last month.
Mr Sampa said last night that if elected mayor of Lusaka he will be the handyman to implement the PF’s development programme.
He is grateful to President Lungu and all the party leaders for having confidence in him and said that he will exhibit 100 percent loyalty to the President and the party.
"There will never be a time that they will doubt my loyalty. I will forever remain loyal

