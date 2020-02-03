PF, NDC endorse move for convicts to vote but UPND displeased

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

SOME political parties have endorsed the pronouncement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to allow prisoners to vote on condition that they are all allowed to sell their manifestos to the inmates.

But the United Party for National Development (UPND) has not welcomed the move because ECZ did not consult them on the matter.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili said the issue of incarcerated persons voting is provided for in the Constitution