PF MPs twice walk out of Parley

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Members of Parliament yesterday walked out of the House twice – first when the Second Deputy Speaker allowed debate on State House to proceed despite an objection from the Leader of the Opposition and the second time when Kawambwa lawmaker Nickson Chilangwa was ordered out.

Later, the Second Deputy Speaker, Moses Moyo, deferred debate on State House to a later date.

After Vice-President WK Mutate-Nalumango delivered a policy statement, which opened up debate on State House, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile said it had been premised on a law that does not exist.

Mr Mundubile said according to the yellow book, the President’s mandate to discharge his constitutional functions had been derived from Article 33 and 34 of the Constitutional Act number 18 of 1996.

“This has presented us with a serious trepidation because the whole of part 4 of the Constitution Act number 18 of 1996 including Acts 33 and 34 were repealed and replaced with part seven of the CLICK TO READ MORE