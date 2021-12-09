PF MPs drag Speaker to court

DIANA CHIPEPO, MWAPE MWENYA Lusaka

EIGHT Patriotic Front (PF) legislators whose election has been nullified have gone back to the High Court to challenge Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s decision to bar them from attending parliamentary sittings until their appeals are determined by the Constitutional Court. The lawmakers have cited Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha as respondent in an application for judicial review of the Speaker’s decision. This is according to ex parte summons for leave to apply for judicial review in the Lusaka High Court. The matter is scheduled to come up tomorrow. On Tuesday, Ms Mutti ruled that only Members of Parliament (MPs) who will be successful in their appeals in the Constitutional Court will be allowed back in the House. The eight lawmakers who have challenged the Speaker are Bowman Lusambo (Kabushi), Joseph Malanji (Kwacha) and Mutotwe Kafwaya (Lunte). Others are Kalalwe Mukosa for Chinsali and Lukas Simumba of Nakonde constituency.

The rest are Allen Banda for Chimwemwe, Taulo Chewe for Lubansenshi, and Mkushi North's Christopher Chibuye. Earlier, during a media briefing, PF vice-president Given Lubinda instructed Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile to immediately start the