PF manifesto in perspective

JACK MWEWA

Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) unveiled its party manifesto at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka last week which spelt out direction and ideas by which both the party and the nation would be run.

Famous writer, philosopher, scientist, politician, patriot, inventor and publisher Benjamin Franklin is credited with the saying: “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.”

This is an expression that explains that taking time to establish a plan can increase the chance of one being successful.

Highlighted in the PF manifesto are the achievements, along with the mid and long term solid investments aimed at uplifting people and repositioning Zambia.

‘Making Every Zambian Count, Continuity for a Prosperous, Peaceful, Stable and an all-inclusive Zambia’, was the theme coined for the unveiled manifesto.

To ordinary citizens with an understanding of how planning is done like Dennis Kabwe who commended the PF leadership for the document, the manifesto is timely and a must.

“I understand the manifesto from the planning point of view that everyone needs to sit down and strategise how he or she intends to archive set goals, so it is just important that PF came up with the document, we now await how they are going to fulfil it,” Mr Kabwe said.

He is just one of the few citizens who seem to have a clue of the importance of putting intentions and aspirations on paper for focused delivery…CLICK