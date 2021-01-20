PF loses party loyalist

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IT’S barely a month and Zambia has lost two former ministers of Gender – Sarah Sayifwanda, who once presided over the ministry at cabinet level, and now Esther Banda, an erstwhile deputy minister of Gender who died on Saturday.

Ms Sayifwanda died in Solwezi General Hospital on New Year’s Eve after an illness.

Mrs Banda, 62, a former Member of Parliament for Chililabombwe, is described as a loyal member of the Patriotic Front (PF), right from the time the now ruling party was in opposition.

According to Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, the former lawmaker, who served two full five-year terms in Parliament, stood by the party when it was in opposition, and stuck to the principles of the party’s founding president, Michael Sata.

Mr Sampa, in a Facebook posting, says he worked with Mrs Banda alongside late President Sata during a period he terms the ‘liberation struggle of PF’ while in the opposition.

He says Mrs Banda, who together with other loyal PF MPs refused to sit on the Constitution Review Commission that was constituted by the MMD government, stood by the opposition political party then when it lost elections to the MMD in the 2006 and