PF linked to scammers

STAFF REPORTERS, Lusaka

A PROBE by MakanDay – Zambia Centre for Investigative Journalism – has established links between Patriotic Front (PF) and Destiny Helpers International (DHI), whose accounts were frozen by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for defrauding Zambians. However, PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa denied any knowledge of Destiny Helpers, which in September 2020 had five bank accounts frozen as DEC also demanded for close to K1 million cash and other company property to be forfeited to the State. “Who are these people? I don’t know them and I have never heard of them except from you,” Mr Chilangwa said yesterday when alerted to the findings of MakanDay. “Do they have proof that PF was linked to this organisation or the person they are alleging? There must be some paper trail obviously. So I don’t know what they are talking about. I have never heard of this person or that organisation.” DHI, whose on-going cases come up in court this month on May 30, came in the limelight in 2017 as a Christian group that was going to change the fortunes of suffering Zambians with grants worth more than 100 percent of membership subscriptions. However, more CLICK TO READ MORE