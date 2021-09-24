PF-led RDA board dissolved

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

BARELY four months after being re-constituted, the Road Development Agency (RDA) board of directors, chaired by Patriotic Front (PF) national chairman Ng'onga Mukupa, has been dissolved. Mr Mukupa, who has served as national campaign manager for former President Edgar Lungu since 2015, has been chairing the RDA board throughout the former President's tenure. But Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi, who has promised to look into the issue of pricing of projects, has decided to dissolve the new board, which was only inaugurated last May. "By virtue of being the appointing authority and in line with established law, I hereby withdraw the appointment to the board of the Road Development Agency with immediate effect," Mr Milupi said in a statement released by the public relations officer in his ministry, Jeff Banda. Other board members were former Minister of Energy Yamfwa Mukanga, former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Gladwell Banda, RDA chief executive officer George Manyele, National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) director Wallace Mumba, Dr Mutaba Mwali, Nancy Mwamba, Njavwa Simwinga and Olive Daress. In another development, Mr Milupi has directed National Council for Construction (NCC) to conduct an audit on