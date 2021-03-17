PF gets more democratic

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) will amend its constitution to allow members to contest higher positions like vice-president and secretary-general, among others, to make the party more democratic.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila said the constitution will be amended during a general conference which will be virtually held on April 10 and 11 this year to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Mwila said currently, the general conference elects members of the central committee (MCC), some of whom are later appointed to higher positions by the party president.

He was speaking when he featured on Hot FM Radio’s breakfast show programme yesterday.

“Members of the central committee are elected as a block and appointed to their positions as chairperson for elections or agriculture.

"But when we amend the constitution, people will now have to compete for these positions. We want people to