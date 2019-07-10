News

PF floats Headman Mwachilele for Katuba

July 10, 2019
1 Min Read
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Katuba constituency by-election candidate Zacks Mwachilele. PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

STEVEN MVULA and ANGELA MUCHINSHI, Lusaka
THE Patriotic Front (PF) has settled for headman Zacks Mwachilele as its candidate in the July 30 Katuba parliamentary by-election in Chibombo.
Last week, the United Party for National Development (UPND) adopted local businessman Bampi Kapalasa as its candidate in the by-election caused by the death of Patricia Mwashingwele of the UPND on May 2 this year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

