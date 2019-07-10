PF floats Headman Mwachilele for Katuba

STEVEN MVULA and ANGELA MUCHINSHI, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has settled for headman Zacks Mwachilele as its candidate in the July 30 Katuba parliamentary by-election in Chibombo.

Last week, the United Party for National Development (UPND) adopted local businessman Bampi Kapalasa as its candidate in the by-election caused by the death of Patricia Mwashingwele of the UPND on May 2 this year.