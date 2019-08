MIKE MUGALA and MEMORY CHUNGU, Lusaka

CHAWAMA residents feel slighted by remarks attributed to president of deregistered National Democratic Congress Chishimba Kambwili, who allegedly called them “dogs”.

Hundreds of youths from the sprawling township marched to the Patriotic Front (PF) secretariat to petition the party leadership for being insulted.