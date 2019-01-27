PF expels Kalaba

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has expelled Bahati Member of Parliament (MP) and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba from the ruling party for alleged gross misconduct and lack of respect for the party leadership.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila said at a media briefing yesterday that the party will notify Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini to declare the Bahati seat vacant to pave way for a by-election.