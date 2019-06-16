PF demonstrates true democracy during Eastern Province conference

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka and DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

FORMER United States President Abraham Lincoln coined the famous definition of democracy as a government of the people, by the people and for the people during the famous Gettysburg address.

This has over the years been used as a reference point whenever the word democracy needs to be defined by some politicians and scholars.

President Lincoln, by and large, referred to a government in which supreme power is vested in the people.

In Zambia, what is going on in the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) could as well be described as an Abraham Lincoln’s understanding of democracy, though now at party level.

The intra-party elections, which are on course country-wide are a true reflection of what intra-party democracy means.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/